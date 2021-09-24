If God is not real to you, seek Him. Go after Him.
The bible tells us, if you are to find God, “first believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of them that seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6). If you wanted to win a person’s friendship, you would get to know that person and go out of your way to contact him or her to reach them. You would make contact with that person no matter how far away. So, how do you contact God?
The good news is that God is just a whisper away. He is not some illusive being at the borders of outer space; he is right here. By prayer and belief that He is near, you can talk to Him any time. Sometimes, it may seem as though you have a “bad” connection, static on the line or a dropped call when He does not answer right away. But God wants to talk to you. He is seeking you. The book of Matthew, 18:11, tells us, “He has come to seek and to save that which was lost.”
We don’t usually look for someone we don’t really believe exists. Looking for God is not like looking for a unicorn or Bigfoot or some other mythical creature. God is real. Maybe today you are feeling separated from God and don’t even realize it. “Seek the Lord while He may be found. Call upon Him while He is near.” (Isaiah 55:6)
He is the one thing we really need. Why do we need God? Most of all, you would have His love which is stronger than any human love on earth. You would have the promise of forgiven sins, a friendship that would never end, relief from worry, the bond and support of fellow believers, assurance of heaven and help in time of need. We only have so many years to live. Will it be with or without God?
You can know God like a real person and find fellowship with Him right now. Acknowledge He exists, and make contact. If you are feeling lost or just looking for someone to talk to, “Seek and you shall find-knock and the door will open unto you.” (Matthew 7:7).
The Rev. John T. James is a former pastor at Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
