Isaiah 25:4
For thou hast been a strength to the poor, a strength to the needy in his distress, a refuge from the storm, a shadow from the heat, when the blast of the terrible ones is as a storm against the wall.
No one in Southwest Florida will forget the terrible rage of Hurricane Ian.
We like to think we are in control of most situations, but this storm humbled even the most bold and self-assured men and women.
God was always there in the storm just as He is with us each day.
When life is normal, we tend to forget God because we think we control our daily routine. It is only during such an unbelievable and catastrophic time as we experienced with the winds and rain of this hurricane do we realize how little control we really have.
God is good and patient with us and allows us to grow as we go through life’s tribulations. Each one of us will take something away from Hurricane Ian that will hopefully change us and bring us closer to the throne of grace.
Whatever your life was before the storm changed dramatically. For most loss of power and water had a significant impact on their life.
For some total destruction of a home or even loss of life will never be forgotten.
Everyone’s daily routine was turned upside down, but who we are in Christ never changed. Why? Because Christ is in you and who you are comes from an inward witness of knowing God and cannot be changed by your outward circumstances.
Many could not have made it through Hurricane Ian without their trust in God knowing and believing He would see them through.
God is a refuge from the storm, but He is also our refuge in our daily life with every move we make and every breath we take. We are pilgrims passing through this world.
The great men and women of faith in Hebrews 11:16 desired a better country, that is an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for He hath prepared for them a city.
We have seen our earthly world shattered by a storm but one day we will have a heavenly city that can never be touched by such elements. God will get us through the aftermath of this storm with help from each other and with
God’s outstretched arm to strengthen and comfort us for the days ahead.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
