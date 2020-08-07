We need to realize and believe that there is a God.
Throughout history, time has proved that things occur that we cannot control. If time had not intervened, the earth would have been destroyed long ago. The Lord promised that he would not destroy the world again by water. He left His rainbow as a sign and a promise. What about now? Some say these are the end times. 2 Peter 3:10 says about the end of the world, "But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up."
Is the coronavirus a message to us? Are we listening? What about materialism. "Love not the world, neither the things in the world. If any man loveth the world, the Father is not in him. (1 John 2:15). We have been hit where it hurts. Will it cause us to look to God? Like it or not, there is a God. The smartest thing we can do is believe. Old-timey evangelists used to say, "to the old rugged cross, I will ever be true."
We are spiritual beings and need to be fed spiritual food. Jesus said, "I am the bread of life." John 6:35. "He who comes to me shall never hunger and he who believes in me shall never thirst." God may be speaking to us through this coronavirus. He knows the cure. "If any man lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who giveth to all men liberally, and without reproach, and it will be given him. (James 1:5). May we open our hearts, minds and ears to Him.
Rev. John T. James is a former Pastor, Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
