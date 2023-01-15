The old highway known as “Route 66” stretched from Chicago to Los Angeles. Crossing eight states and three time zones, it was 2,448 miles long.
In its heyday it came to be known as the “Mother Road” of American highways. The old Route 66 has decayed now and lives mostly in nostalgia, as the interstate system has swallowed it up. It has outlived its usefulness and has become hidden among the relics of American culture scattered between Chicago and L.A.
I am reminded of another “Route 66.” It is none other than the Bible, the Word of God. Completed 1,900 years ago, it contains 66 books written by more than 40 different men. God is its author and salvation is its theme. In reality, it is our “highway to heaven.”
This highway will never outlive its usefulness. David in Psalm 119:89 said: “Forever, O Lord Your word is settled in heaven.” And Jesus said in Matthew 25:25: “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will by no means pass away.”
It will never need resurfacing, rerouting or widening. Down through the centuries God’s Route 66 has survived the attacks of skeptics, tyrants and unbelievers; yet the highway is still intact.
Not only is God’s Word inspired and inerrant, it is also very practical. It shows us the way to heaven and reveals the will of God for our lives. It teaches us what is right and what is not right and warns us of the dangers along the way. It gives us clear direction through the confusing maze of our current culture. If we faithfully follow it, we will never lose our way.
God’s Route 66 is wonderful, and practical. It is indestructible, and amazing. The scenery along the way is beautiful. It is the only highway to heaven.
Have you been traveling down this delightful highway? Have you been daily reading and following the blessed pathways of the Word of God? Why not decide right now to start getting your kicks from God’s 66.
