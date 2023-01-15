Jim Stultz

The old highway known as “Route 66” stretched from Chicago to Los Angeles. Crossing eight states and three time zones, it was 2,448 miles long.

In its heyday it came to be known as the “Mother Road” of American highways. The old Route 66 has decayed now and lives mostly in nostalgia, as the interstate system has swallowed it up. It has outlived its usefulness and has become hidden among the relics of American culture scattered between Chicago and L.A.


