The Summer Olympic Games remind us that in nearly every sport (golf, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis) the key to victory is “to keep your eye on the ball.” These gifted athletes train for years and set their minds on one thing — winning the gold medal.
Likewise, keeping our eye on Christ is key to winning the Christian life.
A popular hymn tells us, “Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in his wonderful face, and the things of earth will grow strangely dim, in the light of his glory and grace.” The Bible says, in Isaiah 26:3, “You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.”
A good way to lose at any game is to “take your eye off the ball.” Even for one second. Like the Olympic athletes who train everyday to win, we need that same kind of focus and attention to Christ, never losing sight of Him and His will for our lives.
Jesus said to his disciples, “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men.” This meant dedicating their life to serving God and others. Paul, one of the most beloved of all apostles, kept his eyes squarely on the prize; being faithful and spreading the good news to others. He writes in Timothy 4:7-8, “I have fought the good fight, I have kept the faith, I have finished the race. There is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved his appearing.”
We, like Paul, must set our sights on Christ, remain faithful and finish the race. Our prize is the promise of heaven where the streets are paved with gold, we find victory over death and live forever with our Lord.
The Rev. John T. James is a former pastor at Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
