The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous run into it, and are safe.
It’s amazing how we go along in life and then suddenly our world seems to cave in with trials and circumstances beyond our control. God is gracious and knows just what is ahead of us in our life. If we have a listening ear and heart, He will prepare us so we go through with our head held high knowing that our trials and tribulations are for but a moment.
It is written in 2 Corinthians 4:17 “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.”
In the moment, our circumstance seems eternal, but it is not. If we understand that we are the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus, then you know that you are watched over more than any parent with a newborn baby. The righteous turn their eyes off the situation and go to Jesus knowing and believing that He is waiting with open arms to be a tower of refuge and strength, in you and around you. You have nothing to fear, God is on the throne and He has you covered.
Think of how many things you worried about, were fearful about, or stressed out about. Did worry, fear, or stress make the situation better? Absolutely not! It never does, all it does is neutralize our faith and leave us wanting and miserable. God will always work things out even if it’s not exactly what we prayed for. We never see the whole picture or know the reasons behind what is happening, but if we trust God, His judgment is true. Make sure what you want is what God wants, not want you want. God is good, the world is evil, and you can’t function if you have one foot in the kingdom and one foot in the world. Remember always you are passing through this world, your true home is being prepared for you, and one day we will all be together with the lover of our soul. Make sure you are safe and committed in Christ and you need not fear what man can do, the devil, or anything in the world. The righteous always have the victory in Christ! Hallelujah!
