What are we supposed to be doing while here on earth? Answer: “Love on another.” That about covers it, doesn’t it?
Well, we have to admit we don’t quite measure up to that goal, not all the time. Sometimes, but not all the time.
We often fall short.
If you think about it, we never quite reach perfection. There are no perfect people in any of our churches. Not one of our pastors, priests or rabbis are perfect people. We are not quite there when it comes to perfection. We are simply “on our way” to perfection.
Jesus was the only perfect Son of Man.
Are any members of any religion perfect? In over 50 years of ministry I have not met one. Yet the churches are possibly the best thing God has given us on this earth.
But, we as believers, continue to be troubled by world events.
The world is certainly not a perfect place. As Pastor Paul Lintern of Mansfield Ohio says, “The devil must have been deliriously gleeful when Russian President Putin, a Russian orthodox Christian who attends church regularly, betrayed his faith and bombarded Ukrainian cities, killing civilians of the faith traditions and driving them from their homes.”
Opal Lee, hailed as the “Grandmother of Juneteeth,” once said, “If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love.”
We must continue to grow in godliness. How do we do this?
Members of The Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina have set the tone for us. After a gunman murdered their Christian brothers and sisters during a Sunday prayer service in 2015 they said, “We don’t understand why this man killed our friends but we forgive him.”
The day is coming when there will be no more hatred or wars.
Isaiah 2:4 tells us, “Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, nor shall they learn war anymore.”
We should begin now to act as if we believe that this day is coming.
We will learn to love one another. We will learn to walk in God’s paths. We will learn to love God and our neighbors.
May we, with God’s help, continue to grow in godliness and grow closer to the perfect life of Jesus.
The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.
