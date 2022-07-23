Rev. John T. James

Rev. John T. James

What are we supposed to be doing while here on earth? Answer: “Love on another.” That about covers it, doesn’t it?

Well, we have to admit we don’t quite measure up to that goal, not all the time. Sometimes, but not all the time.


The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments