There comes a time when we need to grow more faith. We need challenges. Something that causes us to to stretch our faith muscles. I believe we might be growing more faith now. We are facing the most challenging time in modern history. If we are stubborn and refuse to use this time to grow in faith, we have lost an opportunity. Chances to grow more faith don’t come around every second.
The time is now to strengthen our faith. Keep believing that things are going to get better. Believe in human nature, believe in science, believe in God. “To him that believeth, all things are possible.”
Elijah, the great Old Testament prophet, had upset the wickedest woman in the kingdom. She had vowed to kill all his prophets, just as he did hers. Elijah was “on the run.” Queen Jezebel was not a person to have chasing you. She sent word to Elijah. “May the gods deal with me, be it ever so severely, if by this time tomorrow, I do not make your life like that of one them.” (1 Kings 19:2). Talk about serious fear and worry. A whole army was sent to destroy Elijah. If this wasn’t a time to exercise his faith, what was?
Elijah did not panic or give up. Instead, he went into the wilderness, prayed that he would not die, got down under a broom tree and went to sleep. An angel suddenly touched him and said, “Arise and eat, Elijah.” So he arose, he ate and drank and with the strength of the food, he went forty days and nights and arrived at Mount Horeb, the mountain of God. (1 Kings 19).
This is our time to, “Arise and eat.” We need to grow our faith muscles and muster all the strength we can to move forward in the days and weeks ahead. Grow in faith, not fear.
Rev. John T. James, a a former pastor at Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, in Sarasota, now lives in Port Charlotte. He can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.