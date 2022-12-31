As we celebrate the new year, we always seem to have this inward expectation that things will be better than they were last year.
We look for better health, better relationships, and better pay.
As we celebrate the new year, we always seem to have this inward expectation that things will be better than they were last year.
We look for better health, better relationships, and better pay.
This expectation for the new and better is something that the Bible promises to the child of God.
In the last book of the Bible, we are told what we have to look forward to. Revelation 21:1-5 tells us: “Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth... Then I, John, saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people. God Himself will be with them and be their God. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Then He who sat on the throne said, “Behold, I make all things new…”
What a wonderful and all-encompassing hope! God is the one who makes all things new.
We have that firm hope that one day there will be a new heaven, a new earth, a New Jerusalem, a new relationship with God. On that day there will be no more tears, death, sorrow, crying, or pain.
Our Heavenly Father who gave us His Son has promised to His beloved children “all things new.”
Our expectant hope for new things does not have to wait until we get to heaven.
Our Lord desires to make our new year filled with new things. We can discover a new depth of love for our Lord. We can nourish a new understanding of scripture. We can walk through new open doors of service for our Lord. And we can delight in new answers to prayer.
We are opening the door to a new year.
May we, as God’s children, be looking for the new things He has in store for us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.