And Jesus answered and said unto him, "What wilt thou that I should do unto thee?'" The blind man said unto Him, "Lord, that I might receive my sight." And Jesus said unto him, "Go thy way; thy faith has made thee whole." And immediately he received his sight, and followed in the way.
The story of blind Bartimaeus is a beautiful example of the compassion and love of God to open the eyes of the blind and bring them into the Way.
Have your eyes been opened? If you believe Jesus Christ died for your sins, was buried, and rose again from the dead, then your eyes have been opened to the truth.
Bartimaeus believed Jesus was who He said He was, and that He could be healed, otherwise Bartimaeus would not have cried out so persistently even when those around him tried to get him to be quiet.
When any person hears the truth of the gospel, if they are willing, they can receive Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Bartimaeus’ miracle was a result of faith. God gives a measure of faith to each man, but whether we use it or not, is up to us. If we have faith in the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, then our life changes. Bartimaeus now could see clearly and followed Jesus.
Many Christians accept Christ as their Savior but do not follow in the Way. The way means, as Paul said, you are crucified with Christ and it is not you that lives but Christ lives in you Galatians 2:20.
If our life does not change when our eyes are opened, then something is amiss. Consider blind Bartimaeus, once his blindness was gone, did he life change, absolutely. A whole new world was opened to Bartimaeus. He probably never forgot what it had been like to be blind, but now he could see.
Those who have seen and experienced the love of God in their heart and know what Christ did to set them free can never go through this world the same. Salvation is the starting point; that is when the inner man is renewed, but it takes time for the truth to be revealed and change the carnal man.
Jesus went about teaching and preaching to open eyes to the truth of the kingdom of God, we are even more blessed, we have the Bible and the Holy Spirit to lead and guide us each day. If your eyes have been opened, seek the Way and learn what God has called you to do in this world. Read His word and seek Him diligently. I doubt anyone ever had to remind Bartimaeus what Jesus had done for him and to continue to follow Him in the Way. Praise God and give Him the glory that Jesus opened your blind eyes and now you can choose to follow Him in the Way.
