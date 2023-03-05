Today, we have a lot of glory going on.
There is glory in the winning team, the discovery of a cure, the exploration of space, the invention of new technology and in the natural world.
I once witnessed a glorious demonstration of athleticism while watching a basketball game when one player shot 11 three-point goals!
We look forward to times of glory and discovery. There will be a lot of glory one day when Jesus and the hosts of heaven return to earth. That’s going to be the most glorious of all days!
”The heavens declare the glory of God.” Psalms 19:1.
Nature tells us of God’s glory. God’s saving power is revealed in nature.
In the Exodus from Egypt and during the entire wanderings of the people of Israel, the glory of God was revealed in the form of a cloud during the day and in a pillar of fire at night.
This symbolized redemption, help and guidance available to the people. This was God’s glory to His people. “The cosmic character of the splendor and glory of God’s creation reveals the Creator.” The heavens declare the glory of God!
The glory of God is also expressed in frightening natural phenomena such as a tsunami wave, thunder and lightning. ”The voice of the Lord is over the waters; the God of glory thunders, the Lord thunders over the mighty waters.” Psalms 29:3.
The “glory” in the New Testament expresses the “essence of the divine existence.” It describes the revelation of God’s glory in Christ Jesus and the “essential nature” of the kingdom of God. The God who revealed himself in the history of Israel, is the “God of glory.”
But the far most important understanding for the New Testament writers is that the glory of God has been revealed in and through Jesus Christ, whom the writer of Hebrews says ”is the brightness of all His glory.” (Hebrews 1:3).
Paul spoke of the risen Christ as the “Lord of Glory.” I Corinthians 2:8, “None of the rulers of this age understood this, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of Glory.”
John’s gospel promotes the thought that the glory of Christ was expressed in His affliction and suffering on the cross. So, the cross becomes the “central locus of glorification.”
As we begin our journey to the Resurrection, may we see God’s glory through his son, Christ Jesus. “In the cross of Christ, I glory.”
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
