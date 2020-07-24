During my recent hospital stay, I was impressed with how everyone seemed to be working together as a team in order to get me the proper treatment and on my way to recovery.
Starting with the valet parking and moving inside to the registration area, my visit continued to be well-coordinated. The surgical team performed the needed operation and then I was sent to ICU for a short period. When I reached my room, the teamwork continued as nurses, aides, doctors, x-ray technicians and even the cleaning crew all did their part to care for me. They even had one person responsible for taking me on a walk down the hallway. What was the goal and overall purpose of this organized team effort? Simply, my healing.
Paul wrote 1 Corinthians and addressed their spiritual problem of being self-focused. They were gathering around their favorite teachers like: Paul, Apollos or Cephas (1 Cor. 1:12). They were magnifying their own personal spiritual gifts (1 Cor. 12-14). They were being selfish with the food that was brought to the church love feast (1 Cor. 11:17-22). Paul spoke against all this disunity and disorganization. He challenged them with the powerful command to love each other (1 Cor. 13). They needed to stop being a ball hog and work together as a team.
We as a church have an overall glorious purpose as well. It is a people-healing purpose. We must focus our efforts on healing the lost by proclaiming the saving gospel of Jesus Christ. Surgery must be performed through the Word, by the Holy Spirit to save the patient. We must also be involved in healing hurting believers by teaching the principles of Scripture.
All of us need to work as a team to accomplish this goal of saving, helping and healing people. Teaching, singing, counseling, witnessing, organizing, laboring and even parking are valuable parts of the team effort. Whatever we do as part of the team is valuable if we all do it for the glory of God.
Pastor Jim Stultz is with Peace River Baptist Church.
