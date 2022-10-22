My grandmother loved to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
When February rolled around, she would hit up the discount store located just down the road from her house. She would buy all kinds of Valentine’s Day decorations: tissue paper hearts to go on top of her boxed television set in the den, shiny heart-shaped placemats for the kitchen table, and tiny figurines for the end tables in her formal living room.
If there was a Valentine’s Day decoration to be had, she was going to have it!
Though her fondness for chocolate likely played a role in her excitement, when asked why she loved Valentine’s Day she would always respond, “Because it’s all about love.”
Love is at the heart of Jesus’ teachings.
An expert of Jewish law asked Jesus, ”Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?” and he didn’t hesitate to respond: “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 22:34-39, NRSV)
Love God. Love neighbor.
It’s important to note, however, that the type of love Jesus is talking about isn’t the type of romantic love found in a Valentine. It is a bit more complicated and a bit more demanding.
My denomination, the United Church of Christ, has a motto: “No matter who you are or where you are on life‘s journey, you are welcome here.” This statement is a good place to start when trying to define what it means to love one’s neighbor.
To welcome or to receive a person, no matter who they are, is to show love for that person. To make sure every individual has a seat at the table, where they are celebrated and their needs are addressed, is to live out loud the type of love Jesus is talking about.
To love in this way is not easy. It requires grit, humility, patience, and a whole lot of grace. It can be uncomfortable and challenging to ensure that differing opinions, world views, cultures, and life experiences are expressed and treated with equity.
This type of love also requires us to remain present and to see things through when disagreements arise, which may require innovation and compromise.
To love like Jesus wants us to love is hard work. But it’s worth it. It builds important relationships and sacred community, which we all need for support, encouragement, and growth.
It is also in community that we are provided the opportunity to love and to be loved, which every soul needs as well.
So, love God and love your neighborhood. After all, it’s all about love. Amen.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
