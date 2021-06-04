Hosea 6:6 — For I desired mercy, and not sacrifice: and the knowledge of God more than burnt offerings.
Israel had forsaken God, His covenant, His precepts and commandments. They had gone astray, doing and believing what they thought was right in their own eyes, looking for man’s approval instead of God’s.
Israel still offered sacrifices and burnt offerings to God as well as to other idols and gods. God wanted them to know that it was the knowledge of who He was that was more important than a ritual that had no significance to a fallen nation.
We, too, can get caught up in thinking what we do is more important than knowing God. It is not unusual for people to be zealous for good works in church and life, and yet have little knowledge of God or to have grown spiritually. Proverbs speaks of the importance of having wisdom and the knowledge of God. In Proverbs 2:5-6 it is written: “Then shalt thou understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God. For the Lord giveth wisdom: out of His mouth cometh knowledge and understanding.”
Above all God wants us to know Him through His word and by revelation of the Holy Spirit. Without the knowledge of God, we are tempted to rely on man’s knowledge which will lead us astray as it did for Israel.
When we have knowledge of God, then we have relationship with God; when we have relationship with God, then we can worship God.
All the good works in the world have no value compared to a heart overflowing with love and gratitude to God who created us and sacrificed His Son for us. We must be sure each day we have time for God and time to grow in the wisdom and knowledge of Jesus Christ. The world will try to pull us in many directions, but this world is passing away.
We want our treasure to be in heaven which has an eternal weight of glory, priceless beyond our imagination, waiting for all those who loved and lived for Jesus Christ, the King of kings, and Lord of lords.
