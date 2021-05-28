"And be not conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God." Romans 12:2
Do you believe God has a plan for your life?
I remember, on a farm I once lived: Every morning after breakfast, the father and son would sit on the porch and the father would discuss and decide what work would be done that day. The father would give instructions. The son would follow the father's decision. As long as the son followed the directions of the father, things would go well. Oh, how peaceful life was as long as the son listened and carried out the father's will.
We can do that today.
First, we acknowledge that there is a God.
Next, we admit that He has a will and a way for us to live. Even Jesus acknowledged that God had a way for him to travel: "I can of myself do nothing; as I hear, I judge, and my judgement is just; because I seek not my own will, but the will of the Father who has sent me." (John 5:30). Things will work out if we seek and do God's will. The way may not always be smooth or easy, but the way will be right if we seek and follow God's directions.
Imagine how many businesses, marriages and friendships would be saved? How many lives would not be ruined by crime and disobedience if people just sought and followed God's will and not their own?
Prayer is the first step. Start by saying, "Tell me your will, Lord."
Then ask the big questions: "Where should I live? What job should I take? Who should I date or marry? How should I spend my spare time and my social life? How can I help my family and others?"
Each one of us can start the process by saying, "Not my will, but thine be done, Lord." "What is your will for me in my life?" Then listen and follow the Father's directions.
Rev. John T. James is a former pastor at Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.