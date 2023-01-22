Daniel 1:8
But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore, he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.
Daniel 1:8
But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore, he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.
Daniel was serious in his walk with the Lord. He was not a casual observer of his faith but one that lived his life accordingly to God’s word. Even though he was in captivity and could have been put to death for disobeying the king’s orders, Daniel stood up for what he knew was right in his heart. Daniel also was not belligerent or offensive in his request but was respectful trusting God for the outcome.
God honors our requests when we try to do what is right but how we do it is also very important. God searches our hearts and knows our motives and impulses as to why we do something. Daniel had purposed in his heart not to eat what might have been sacrificed to idols.
We can learn much from Daniel by taking the time to reflect and look back to see if there are areas we need improvement in. If we humble ourselves before God asking where we might improve in our understanding of His word and intent, He will reveal what changes need to be made.
Like Daniel we do not want to defile our bodies with what is worldly. Daniel recognized what was not of God, can we say the same thing? It is required that the word of God be ingrafted in our heart, planted securely so that what we say and do is guided by God through the Holy Spirit.
Daniel knew in his heart what was right and spoke his faith out loud.
How will we be able to share with those who do not know God if our knowledge of God is sketchy, and we are random in our pursuit of a relationship with God?
We must be thoroughly convinced of what we believe before a situation arises or we will be caught off guard. We can choose to be like Daniel and purpose in our heart to obey God now. God blessed Daniel all his life because his heart was right toward God.
God loves us and desires that the Christ in you brings you to greater heights in your wisdom and knowledge as you grow.
May we all purpose in our heart to listen, learn and obey what God is revealing to us so that no matter where we live or what situation we go through we are living epistles read by all men.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.