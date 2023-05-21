For ever, O LORD, thy word is settled in heaven. O how love I thy law! It is my meditation all the day. I have more understanding than all my teachers: for thy testimonies are my meditation. How sweet are thy words unto my taste! Yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth!
Psalm 119 magnifies God’s law and the importance of a believer knowing and obeying what God has spoken. There are ten words given in Psalm 119 to reveal God’s word and they are synonymous. His law, His way, His testimonies, His commandments, His precepts, His word, His judgments, His righteousness, His statutes, and His truth.
The importance of God’s word can never be overstated for the believer. Many Christians have been defeated and even walked away from God not knowing or understanding God and His word. God’s word is settled in heaven, it does not change and what is written we are assured will happen.
We must come to love God’s word and meditate on it; it is spirit and life. In Joshua 1:8 it is written This book of the law shall not depart from your mouth; but you shalt meditate therein day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then you shalt make your way prosperous, and then you shalt have good success.
What an amazing promise! We have been given the directions for success, we each have the choice whether to spend time with God and study His word or spend time other ways. We are even promised to have more understanding than all our teachers if we give heed to God’s word.
In 2 Timothy 2:15 we are told Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. When we immerse ourselves in the word, we find that it is sweeter than honey and more satisfying than any earthly food.
God wants us to know Him and commune with Him that is why He gives us instructions. God loves you completely and wants only the best for you, to prosper you and give you good success. There is no limit to how much God want to reveal Himself to His children, He just needs us to have a willing and obedient heart.
