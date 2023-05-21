Judy Onofri

Judy Onofri

Psalm 119:89, 97, 99-100,103

For ever, O LORD, thy word is settled in heaven. O how love I thy law! It is my meditation all the day. I have more understanding than all my teachers: for thy testimonies are my meditation. How sweet are thy words unto my taste! Yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth!


   

Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship in North Port.

