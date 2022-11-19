Judy Onofri

Judy Onofri

Psalm 37:3-5

Trust in the LORD, and do good, so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed. Delight thyself also in the LORD; and He shall give thee the desire of thine heart. Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in Him; and He shall bring it to pass.


Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.

She can be reached at onofri

To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.

