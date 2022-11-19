Trust in the LORD, and do good, so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed. Delight thyself also in the LORD; and He shall give thee the desire of thine heart. Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in Him; and He shall bring it to pass.
God’s word is filled with wonderful promises to those who walk in the light of them.
Trusting God is not always easy for us. At times we find it difficult to turn our problems over to the Lord.
We have great confidence in ourselves thinking we can solve our own problems. Then when hard times come or trying circumstances, we find 1 Peter 5:7 casting all our care upon Him; actually, difficult to do.
If we learn to trust God every day in the small things as well as the big it would become natural for us to trust God to handle our problems. To trust God and do good should be the lifestyle of every Christian, not something we do when it’s convenient or seasonal around the holidays.
God has much to be done in this world, and we are His hands and feet. Pray and ask God how you can serve, also ask your pastor in what way you can help in the church.
Jesus came as a servant and was willing to wash His disciples’ feet and much more, He was our example to follow.
In Colossians 3:23-24 it is written whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; knowing that of the Lord you shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for you serve the Lord Christ.
When we stay connected to the throne rather than the phone, we will have a much better idea of what we should be doing each day.
Psalm 37 also tells us to delight thyself in the Lord and He will give thee the desire of thine heart. That is a promise that is priceless.
Think of how many prayers you have put before the Lord, isn’t that the desire of your heart? If we delight in the Lord, then God’s will becomes our will, that is what Jesus always did.
When your will is God’s will then your desires will be the same as what God has purposed for you.
We don’t want to serve God half-heartedly or serve to get what we want; we glory in Him and have an overwhelming desire to please God for all He has given us through Christ.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
