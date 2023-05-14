The term “mama bear” has come into popular use in our culture. Like a mother bear protects and nourishes her cubs, a “mama bear” will stand up for and defend her children. As we look at the mothers in the Bible, we can see some rather fierce mama bears.
These women can serve as examples to all of us.
I’d like to think of two women named Shiphrah and Puah who were “Protective Mama Bears.” In Exodus chapter 1, Pharaoh had commanded the annihilation of all Hebrew baby boys.
He told the midwives to throw the babies into the Nile River if it was a boy. Shiphrah and Puah feared God and spared the babies. They became famous heroes for their pro-life work.
God blessed these two and gave them many children of their own.
Deborah is another mama bear in the Bible. She deserves the name “Warrior Mama Bear.” She was a prophetess and a judge in the book of Judges.
Judges 5:6, 7 says: “In the days of Shamgar son of Anath, in the days of Jael, the main ways were deserted because travelers kept to the side roads. Villages were deserted, they were deserted in Israel, until I, Deborah, arose, a mother in Israel.”
This mother led a group of Israelites into the battle against their oppressors and succeeded in routing them.
The third mama bear is Hannah. She is our “Praying Mama Bear.” She wanted a child so desperately that she entered the house of the Lord and prayed passionately for a child. Eli thought she was drunk until he realized the intensity of her prayer. He announced to her that God had heard and would answer her prayer.
She dedicated the child, Samuel, to the Lord and He gave her five more children.
We need more mama bears today. Women who will stand in the gap and protect their children from harm. Mama bears who will stand up against evil and go to war for a righteous cause.
Finally, we need more mama bears who will be powerful prayer warriors for the children.
