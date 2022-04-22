Matthew 27: 50
Jesus, when He had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost. And behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent; And the graves were opened: and many bodies of the saints which slept arose. And came out of the graves after His resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.
Jesus laid down His life, no one took it from Him.
The purpose and plan of God was fulfilled because Jesus did nothing except what the Father wanted Him to do.
As Christians, we all know the purpose of the cross and that without it, we are lost. Sin separated man from God, and God in His goodness and mercy accomplished what we never could through the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus.
When Jesus gave up His last breath, miracles took place that should have convinced the whole world of Jesus’ deity.
The veil in the temple that separated man from God was split in two, now all who would receive atonement for their sins could boldly come before the throne of grace on their own, no longer through an animal sacrifice and a priest.
The earth shook and the rocks split showing God’s omnipotent power and authority over planet Earth.
This was another sign that God is the one true God, and He is Lord over heaven and earth.
On Sunday morning, Jesus rose from the grave and many other graves of the saints were opened. This too was evidence to many who were not sure of Jesus’ deity and a foreshadowing of what would happen to all who believe that Jesus was the Savior of the world.
The lost in our world are dead men walking, they do not know they are dead because they function adequately in the world we live in.
Many people put their hope and trust in the life here and now and do not consider what comes in the hereafter.
We have the hope of knowing that if we believe in Jesus, repent of our sins, turn to God, and confess Jesus is Lord our grave clothes will fall away, and we are no longer the living dead but alive in Christ.
Isaiah 61:10 I will greatly rejoice in the LORD, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for He hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, He hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorned herself with jewels.
Hallelujah, we are saved!
The dead become the living and the grave no longer has a hold on the soul that believes.
1 Corinthians 15:55 O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?
Praise God for the victory in Christ, for His love and mercy to a fallen people and His gift of grace giving us life over death in the resurrection of Jesus!
