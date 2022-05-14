Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother. But if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established.
— Matthew 18:15-16
God’s desires for the church to come together in unity through preaching, teaching, and practicing the Word of God.
Unfortunately, it does not always happen because we are human and often have our own idea of what truth is and what is right and wrong.
Jesus told His disciples offenses will come but woe to that man by whom the offense cometh! (Matthew 18: 7) It is important that the people of God work diligently to keep strife out of the church and walk in love toward one another.
The Bible gives the church clear instructions of what to do when a brother or sister trespasses against another believer.
When we can calmly approach that brother in love and communicate what the trespass was, we gain our brother in the spirit of unity.
We must note that we are to talk to this brother alone and not tell everyone what terrible sin or offense this brother did.
We need to take time to prayerfully consider what was done and ask God for wisdom and guidance in what we say or do.
A true Christian who has a right heart will receive correction even if it hurts, being a Christian means we humble ourselves and desire above all else to live in peace before God and with one another.
If the brother does not receive correction, then the next step is to approach him with one or two others. This would be the time to include an elder in the church and/or pastor. Matthew 18:16 …that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established.
We must remember that the trespass incurred was of a serious nature against God’s word.
At this point the person who trespassed should understand the gravity of the offense. Those who will humble themselves and ask for forgiveness are blessed and those who refuse will have the matter brought before the church (Matthew 18:17).
God wants the believer to be reconciled, understanding the value of repentance and the importance of being submissive to Him and His word. A
ll of us will fail in some way and sin in our walk with the Lord, but God so graciously forgives and forgets what we have done because the blood of Jesus paid the price for all sin.
If we follow the Bible in handling offenses with a right heart, we never need worry, God will work on an unrepentant heart, and we can leave the outcome in His capable hands.
