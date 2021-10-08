Psalm 90:12,17 — So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom. And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us: and establish thou the work of our hands upon us; yea, the work of our hands establish thou it.
How blessed are those who are in Christ. God’s wisdom and guidance is given to us in His word so that we may live our lives pleasing to God.
For the believer, there is a strong desire to accomplish what God has called him to do, yet we often fall short of doing it. Psalm 90 is a prayer of Moses seeking God’s guidance to recognize and cherish the number of days we have that we may apply our hearts to wisdom.
The only wisdom there is comes from God. Wisdom tells us we have not been given the liberty to do only what we want in this world. Wisdom is knowing what God wants us to do.
The wisdom found in this psalm asks God to teach us to number our days. Are we conscious that there is no guarantee of tomorrow? Probably not, it is easy to live our life assuming that every day will be the same. Tomorrow may not exist at all for some.
At this time in history, we are far closer to Jesus’ second coming than ever before. Let our desire be like Moses seeking God’s presence in our life each day and working toward and hastening Jesus’ return by allowing God to establish the work of our hands for His kingdom.
There is much to do in this world, we see strife and separation among men continuously. Our heart breaks at the depth of man’s injustice to man and the wide range of tragedies that occur each day. Far too many hope there is some quick fix through man’s efforts instead of proclaiming that only by turning to God and receiving Christ as Lord and Savior will there be any true help for man.
Christians must take this call seriously by preparing for battle with the armor of God (Ephesians 6:11). Believers must know God’s word so well it is reflected in everything they do.
God knows that evil is a result of man living and trusting in his own abilities. Instead, we have been called to live our life pleasing to God and doing His will. One day Jesus will return and “present to Himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish” (Ephesians 5:27).
God has given you today, we are told to redeem the time for the days are evil Ephesians 5:16 We know that our time here is short, seek God’s wisdom and pray that He will establish the work of our hands that the beauty of God be upon us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.