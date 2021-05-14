Proverbs 25:11 — A word filly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.
It is amazing how the right words can build a person up, or the wrong words can hurt and tear down a person.
The most powerful weapon you have are your words. Words of a song can carry us to the heights of heaven and bring us to the throne of grace. Damaging and degrading words can hurt and can even leave a scar forever.
God’s word created the heavens and the earth, which should remind us of how important our words are. It is written in Psalm 19:14: “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer.”
If we are pleasing God with the words we speak, then we are doing the will of God. That doesn’t mean that we have to be silent in every conversation, or only speak words that make others comfortable or happy.
When Shadrach, Meshach and Abed-nego spoke to King Nebuchadnezzar concerning the worship of the golden image, they said “we are not careful to answer thee in this matter,” Daniel 3:16. They knew that no matter what the consequences were they would not worship anything other than the one true God of Israel. They spoke the truth even though it was offensive to the king.
If possible we are to be at peace with all men, but we have come to a time in history where the truth has been watered down and compromised so that some even in the pulpit are afraid to speak the truth. Words of truth are good if they are God’s words spoken in love and at the right time. We need the leading of the Holy Spirit to know when to speak and what to say.
All day long we speak freely on almost every subject whether we are well informed or not. James gives us good advice in James 1:19,”Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, and slow to speak, and slow to wrath.”
It is wise to think before we speak and listen to that still, small voice of the Holy Spirit about what we do say, then our words may be apples of gold and be a blessing the hearers.
