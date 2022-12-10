I have to admit that I have never used the services of a pawn shop.
You go to a pawn shop when you need some quick cash. One definition of the word “pawn” includes the idea of hostage. The pawn shop operates by taking something valuable to them and they give you a loan. Until you pay back that loan, the pawn shop owner holds your items as hostage.
You and I are just like that. Because of our sinful condition we are captives of Satan and cannot free ourselves.
The Bible describes our unsaved condition in Eph. 2:1-13 in these phrases: “dead in trespasses and sins, once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, children of wrath, without Christ, aliens and strangers, having no hope and without God in the world.”
I am so glad that this is not the end of our story. Eph. 2:4-7 says: “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up together, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, that in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us in Christ Jesus.”
Jesus walked into the pawn shop of sin and paid the price for our redemption. He paid for our release with His own blood. We who were dead are now made alive. We who were captives are now free, and we who were lost are now found.
Our God who created us for His glory has now bought us back.
Where are you? Are you still living on the shelf of the pawn shop of sin?
You do not have to stay there. Jesus is at the counter with the full price to redeem you.
Believe in Him and trust Him as your Savior. He loves to buy back His pawn shop treasures.
