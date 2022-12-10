Jim Stultz

I have to admit that I have never used the services of a pawn shop.

You go to a pawn shop when you need some quick cash. One definition of the word “pawn” includes the idea of hostage. The pawn shop operates by taking something valuable to them and they give you a loan. Until you pay back that loan, the pawn shop owner holds your items as hostage.


