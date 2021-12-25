“May the hope, the peace, the joy and the love represented by the birth in Bethlehem fill our lives and become part of all that we say and do.” — The Rev. Richard J. Fairchild.
If Jesus came back to Earth today, what would He think about his birthday? I remarked to my wife the other day that if Jesus came to Earth what would He see? Snowflakes, reindeer, Santa Claus, tinsel and lights, chestnuts roasting on the fire? What about a nativity scene? Would he find one?
I have noticed most of us are looking for a heightened sense of joy this year. Many have put up lights, decorations and their Christmas tree even before Thanksgiving! Of course, we have seen all the ornaments and finery in stores for months now. And there is nothing wrong with any of these “trimmings” of Christmas.
But real joy, peace and love are the spiritual “gifts,” not “ghosts” of Christmas. These gifts are blessings afforded to us year-round, if we only believe, ask and receive them.
We may think we know the perfect gifts to give and receive. Jewelry, golf clubs, sweaters, toys, trips and bicycles. But most of the events of Jesus’ life were much less expensive. He was born in a stable, a lowly cow stall with a feeding trough for a bed. His first visitors were humble shepherds. He was worshiped briefly by kings but then lived as a refugee in Egypt. Humility should be the theme of Jesus’ birth and childhood. Some even recognize Jesus’ birth by also showing His crucifixion — the true reason God sent his only son to save the world.
While looking for peace, love and real joy this Christmas, we need to look no further than the manger. Let’s crown Him King of our hearts and put Christ first on His birthday.
The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.
