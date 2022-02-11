Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? And one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear ye not therefore, you are of more value than many sparrows.
— Matthew 10: 29-31
Why is it so easy to forget that our Father in heaven knows all the problems we face and cares about what happens to us?
Each day can be a struggle when we are going through difficult circumstances, or just getting through a normal day with its ups and downs. That is why we want to be aware of God’s presence all the time.
How do we do that? First, we must monitor our thoughts. It is easy to focus on issues and problems that are affecting us and forget to focus on the Problem Solver, Jesus. Isaiah 26:3 says, "Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee."
It seems impossible to keep our mind on God all the time, but we can by concentrated effort and training. As soon as we lose our peace, we need to cast our burden upon the Lord. Then do what you can, or need to do, and allow God to handle the rest.
For some reason we think it’s alright if we keep rehearsing how the problem is going to work out or what must happen for it to be eliminated.
It’s not okay to worry or stress out about anything. If God knows everything, why do you think your worrying will help in any way? In fact, all you do is neutralize any help through the spirit realm and bring the problem into the physical realm of your own abilities.
That means our faith is small and may hamper the results God wants to bless us with.
The Israelites often did this as recorded in Psalm 78:41 "Yea, they turned back and tempted God, and limited the Holy One of Israel."
When we don’t trust God, or believe His word, and try to solve our problems, it is unbelief. Know and believe you are loved by God, and He cares about everything that is happening in your life.
Stay in the word, meditate on it, and cast down every imagination that goes against the truth of the word of God.
By doing so you will find peace and rest for your soul knowing that God is in control and wants only the best for you.
