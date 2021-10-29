Hebrews 2:18 — For in that He Himself hath suffered being tempted, He is able to succor them that are tempted.
The word “succor” means to give assistance and support in time of hardships and distress.
Often, we think we are going through trying times alone and there seems to be no help. This is never true for the believer; it just means we have taken our eyes off God and focused on the problem.
We can make a problem overwhelming and insurmountable when it dominates our thinking.
Jesus was tempted in all things and suffered far more than anyone, yet He understood He was never alone and put His trust in God the Father for help. In Matthew 4:1-12, Jesus was tempted by the devil in all aspect of the human flesh.
“For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world,” 1 John 2:16.
Some people think Jesus could not have been tempted, but they forget Jesus had a human body and therefore just like us, He was tempted through the flesh.
Whether it is a temptation, or a distressing circumstance, Jesus understands and is there to help. Jesus spoke the word of God to the devil when tempted. Do you have enough of the word in you that when Satan shoots his fiery darts you will speak (the Word) faith?
God’s word is powerful and gave Jesus the strength and guidance to overcome what Satan was trying to do to Him. In 1 Corinthians 10:13 it is written, “There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that you are able, but will with the temptation also make a way to escape; that you may be able to bear it.”
We can make it through temptation or circumstances if we only believe God’s word and look to God to help us keep our flesh under control.
When Jesus had finished the temptations, God sent angels to minister to Him. When you’ve gone through, your help may not be in the form of a white-robed angel but God will make His pleasure known to you that you have been tried and come forth as gold. Pleasing God and doing His will far outweighs any temptation or circumstance we go through.
