Psalm 71:8-9 — Let my mouth be filled with praise and with thy honor all the day. Cast me not off in the time of old age; forsake me not when my strength faileth.
As a person grows and matures in the Lord, they realize the importance of the words that come out of their mouth. God’s desire is that we use our mouth to praise Him and give Him glory.
There are many things to talk about in this world, but for a Christian our calling is to be the salt and light for the world. Our actions probably speak the loudest, but the words we speak are just as important. We also must consider whether our words and our actions line up together.
David’s heart was for the Lord and praise was continually in his mouth, yet David wondered and hoped that he would not be cast aside when he became old and no longer had the strength of youth.
For believers what might be considered old often includes retirement from a job, but that is just the beginning of a new season in our life to serve God. Hopefully, by the time a Christian retires, the wisdom of God has been leading the believer for many years.
It is written in Proverbs 16:31: The silver-haired head is a crown of glory, if it is found in the way of righteousness. Every age group in the church is important and has a purpose, but the wisdom that comes from years of Biblical study and spiritual guidance will encourage and help the next generation to press on.
Retirement is not scriptural when it comes to the work of the Lord.
Many of the greatest works of God were done by men and women in the Bible when they were very old. Moses was called to be a leader when he was 80; Joshua was ready to fight and take a mountain at the age of 80; Abraham was 100; and Sara 90 when Isaac, the child of promise, was born. How we view ourselves as we grow older will have a direct effect on our health and our abilities to serve the Lord.
There is a saying that those who say “I can’t” and those who say “I can” are both right. What are you saying? God is preparing every age group for a purpose in His kingdom.
The psalmist wrote in Proverbs 16:23: The heart of the wise teaches his mouth, and adds learning to his lips. God will never forsake you as David feared. Whatever He has called you to do, He will give you the grace, the strength, and ability to accomplish it. Don’t ever view growing old as a negative thing. It takes time, patience and commitment to God as He molds you and shapes you for possibly the greatest work you will ever do in the kingdom.
