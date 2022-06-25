No man that warreth entangle himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please Him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.
2 Timothy 2:4
Are you saved? If you are you are, you are the chosen.
That is, chosen, to live your life for the Lord. Being a Christian is often viewed as being saved from going to hell, but it is far more than that.
God knew you before the creation of the world, and what His purpose for you was.
In Jeremiah 29:11 it is written For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.
God’s expected end and where you will be at the end of your life differs greatly for many people. The reason goes back to this verse in 2 Timothy. You were called to be a soldier in the army of God.
That means you report to duty and do what your King requires of you.
His will and every desire become your highest priority.
Unfortunately, people often get caught up in the affairs of this life and sadly do not fulfill their call and purpose. The world we live in is suited for the physical man, to meet our needs such food, clothing, companionship, etc.
Once you are a Christian you are a spiritual being, connected to God, who is a spirit, and destined to be led by the Holy Spirit. If this world consumes your attentions, then you will not be fighting the battle between good and evil, or light and darkness.
As we grow in the wisdom and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the ties to this world fall away and our focus in on things above and not on things of this earth.
This is difficult until we learn to heed the voice of the Holy Spirit and desire what God’s wants above all else.
Many Christians struggle because they try to be comfortable in the world and in the church.
All that is in this world will be destroyed one day, so our affections should not be here.
God choose you and will lead and guide you in all things if you choose to serve him as a good soldier.
Peter gives us God’s wisdom in 2 Peter 3:11 Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in Holy conversation and godliness.
Our lives should reflect our allegiance to the one true king of glory, Jesus Christ.
