Ephesians 1:18 — The eyes of your understanding being enlightened: that you may know what is the hope of His calling, and what the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints.
Have you considered what your calling is as a believer?
Paul’s prayer for the Ephesians is a powerful one. His desire was that these Christians would have their spiritual eyes opened so that they would have an understanding of what God’s calling was when they accepted the free gift of salvation.
Many people are willing to be saved, believing there is a heaven and a hell, and that Jesus has provided a way to God through the cross. This is true, but it is only the starting point for a believer.
In 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 it is written, “What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which you have of God, and you are not your own? For you are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.”
If we are to glorify God, then we must know Him and His ways. Our job is to begin a walk with God by reading and studying the Bible, daily praying and spending time with God, then we learn to develop spiritual ears to hear when the Lord speaks.
God cannot use someone that is caught up in this world and the things of this world. Where we go, what we do, how we spend our money, all should involve God’s wisdom and guidance. Knowing what the hope of His calling is, is important. This scripture verse is followed by, “and what the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints.” If you are a child of God, you are a saint, that is a believer, and part of the body of Christ.
God’s inheritance is in you and what you were created for. Therefore, it is important to know God’s purpose, why we were created, and why we were saved. If you don’t know what God’s calling is on your life, begin to seek it, spend more time with God, seek His face (1 Corinthians 16:11), and ask for wisdom. Be willing to do what is needed in your church and wait upon the Lord. God will open doors for you when He sees you are surrendered and willing to obey Him. When you become one with God you will have died to self and you will find life, purpose and peace knowing you are dwelling in the place God has called you to.
