Luke 1:76-77,80
And thou, child, shalt be called the prophet of the Highest: for thou shalt go before the face of the Lord to prepare His ways; To give knowledge of salvation, unto His people by the remission of their sins. And the child grew, and waxed strong in spirit, and was in the deserts till the day of his shewing unto Israel.
John, often referred to as, John the Baptist, was chosen by God to prepare the people’s hearts for the coming Messiah. He had a special calling on his life and was baptized in the Holy Spirit from the time he was in his mother’s womb.
John did not live a normal life; he was in the deserts until it was the time for him to begin his ministry. John separated himself from the normal life of his day, which allowed John to focus on God and not on worldly things.
Everyday life can cause us to grow spiritually at a slow pace, and even not at all. As in the parable of the sower (Mark 4:18-19) when the word of God is sow among the thorns, the cares of world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lusts of other things entering in, choke the word, and it becomes unfruitful.
The things of this world will distract us and pull us away from God’s purpose for our life. In Luke 7:28, Jesus spoke these words, “For I say unto you, among those that are born of women there is not a greater prophet than John the Baptist: but he that is least in the kingdom of God is greater than he.”
If you are in the kingdom of God, Jesus calls you greater than John! That means we have a calling equivalent to or greater than John.
The question you might ask, do the daily distractions of my life slow down my spiritual growth? Am I so busy with daily life I have little time to spend with God each day, to be in His presence and commune with Him? Have I arranged my life around what I want to do, or am I doing God’s will?
John was called to give the knowledge of salvation to the people of Israel, we have been called to give the knowledge of salvation to all people as the Holy Spirit leads us.
Right now, in this season of Christmas, the distractions can be overwhelming. Be careful you aren’t consumed with what is not of God, many things are good but aren’t God’s will for you.
Give God your best, make Him your first priority each day.
Study the word so you are prepared to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with whomever God brings into your life.
The greatest gift you can give anyone for Christmas is the word of God, the word and Jesus are one (John 1:1). He is the way, the truth, and the life.
