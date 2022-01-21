Ask, and it shall be given you, seek and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth, and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.
Taking God at His word is often hard, since we as human beings like to make things more complicated than they are. The verses that Jesus spoke in Matthew are very clear.
It is true there is not an exact date or time when we will receive what we are looking for, but be assured and believe your prayer has been answered, that is called faith. It is also possible we do not always ask, seek and knock when we have a circumstance we are not sure of.
Typically, we look to the world for answers first and to God when we cannot handle the problem ourselves. As we start a New Year in 2022, we might want to evaluate our readiness to seek God first and obey His word.
It is desirable that we become a person who has continual contact with God all day, every day. From the smallest details in your life to the big problems, include God in your thought processes, the words out of your mouth, and then wait upon the Lord.
Trust God. He will fulfill His word for what you need at the right time. We spend far too much time worrying about the future and about ourselves.
It is written in Isaiah 26:2 “Thou shall keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.”
The minute you start worrying, you neutralize your faith and do not really trust God.
If God says ask, and it shall be given you, that’s it, believe it, and do not doubt.
Training our mind and emotions to not worry will take time if you are a person given to fear, but it can be done if you really want it.
Our God does exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to “the power that worketh in us,” Ephesians 3:20.
God wants to bless you more than you want to be blessed. What we receive has much to do with what we believe and have faith for. Plant Matthew 7:7-8 in your heart, stand on it in faith, and be ready to receive what God is waiting to bless you with.
