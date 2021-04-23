Deuteronomy 4:9 — Only take heed to thyself, and keep thy soul diligently, lest thou forget the things which thine eyes have seen, and lest they depart from thy heart all the days of thy life: but teach them thy sons, and thy sons’ sons.
Moses spoke these words to the next generation who had survived the wilderness and would enter the Promise Land.
Their parents had been a poor example concerning their faith in God. They had doubted God’s word, and it cost them everything.
We as believers have been given the truth and know the way. It is critical that we share this with the next generation. You do not have to have children in your home to have an influence on the youth of this world. Whether at church, in your neighborhood, at the store or wherever you go you are the salt and the light.
If we keep what we have learned to ourselves we are not doing the will of God. God’s kingdom is to be shared with a lost and dying world, and especially with the youth. Moses warns that if we forget what we have seen, there is danger the light in us will depart from our heart.
Each week we hear the word of God shared in church services. How much did we retain and share with others? If you walk out the door of the church and you cannot remember what you heard, chances are your heart was not prepared to receive. We must take seriously the opportunity to gather together and hear the word of God; COVID-19 stopped millions of Christians from gathering together. The Lord will prick your heart about something He is trying to teach you. The best thing to do is take notes and write down what you receive. Then, when the opportunity arises, share it with someone.
Remember that the youth are watching to see if we are real or phonies. Real Christians live their faith out in life every day; the phonies are those who look good, and sound good, but their actions don’t correspond with God’s word.
How much we prepare the next generation will determine the kind of world we live in. Obviously, many have failed and few youths of today have knowledge of the word of God or understand the significance of the idolatry found in our world. If we who are older despair at what we see the next generation doing, could it be that we are to blame?
We are saved for a reason: to know God and obey His word. Scripture tells us we are responsible to teach spiritual truths to the next generation, we need to obey.
