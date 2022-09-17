Rev. John T. James

Rev. John T. James

Does it cost anything to be a Christian?

The price today is the same as it was yesterday and will be tomorrow. Inflation and world supply shortages do not affect the love Christ has for us and the devotion we have to Him.


The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.

