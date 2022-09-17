Does it cost anything to be a Christian?
The price today is the same as it was yesterday and will be tomorrow. Inflation and world supply shortages do not affect the love Christ has for us and the devotion we have to Him.
Jesus paid it all and the debt of sin is forgiven! What a wonderful thought!
But there is a cost.
The Bible says, ”You may be hated by all men for His sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.” (Matthew 10:22)
What does this mean? If we stand up for what is right and refuse to do what is wrong, people may dislike us. People may feel threatened by us.
It may bother their consciences. In many places across the world Christians are persecuted, even killed. In America, Christians are often ignored, teased or even hated. My wife was once turned down for a job because the company did not want a minister’s wife in the office. For centuries, people have been punished for their faith.
There are a number of people who may claim to be Christian and enjoy some of the benefits, but are never fully surrendered to Christ. Some are Christian in name only. Some even feel it is alright to attend worship service or send their children to Sunday School, but they are careful not to get “too involved” in the church.
As a follower of Christ, you may be called names, dismissed as a “fanatic” or even excluded from a group because of your beliefs.
It is difficult to surrender your full will to anybody, especially God.
But in surrendering, there is a blessed life. There is a glorious life. Jesus himself even prays to God before being captured and crucified, ”Not my will, but thine be done.” (Luke 22:42)
Ask yourself, “Which life is better?” A life led by my will or led by God? He created us, He lives in us and knows our every need.
As a Christian, you are a soldier of Jesus Christ, a follower of the Lamb of God. You have pledged yourself to Him and promised to follow Him. The lyrics of the hymn, “Am I a Soldier of the Cross” ask us, “And shall I fear to own His cause or blush to speak His name?”
We have nothing to fear with God on our side. We are called to take up our cross and follow Christ who offers forgiveness and blessings untold. The cost is reciprocal. “Jesus paid it all, all to Him I owe; sin had left a crimson stain, He washed it white as snow.” (Lyrics by Elvina M. Hall, 1865).
By following Him, we are promised eternal life- a never-ending return on our investment in the Christian life.
The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.
