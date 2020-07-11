"Let not your heart be troubled. God will care for you." John 14:1
Do you ever worry? Do you worry all the time? I suppose most of us worry, especially when great and unexpected atrocities occur. Is there a cure for worry? Jesus gives us a cure. He says for us "to take our anxieties to Him. Be anxious for nothing, but by prayer and supplication, let your requests be made to God." Philippians 4:6.
Instead of worrying, do all you can about the thing or things that worry you. Then, if the situation is not turning, turn the problem over to Christ and let Him settle the issue. Do not carry the burden alone. The verse goes on to say, "Do not worry, but by prayer and supplication let your requests be made known unto God." That is, rest assured He is going to answer your prayers.
J. Hudson Taylor said, "Let us give up our plans, ourselves, our lives, our loved ones, our influence, our all, right into His hand; and then, when we have given all over to Him, there will be nothing left for us to be troubled about, or to make trouble about." Shortly before His crucifixion, at The Last Supper, Jesus comforted His disciples. "Let not your hearts be troubled" were the words that brought calm in a time of doubt, worry and uncertainty.
The secret is turning or surrendering the worry over. It is hard to do. You have to have real belief and real faith. Once, there was a little boy who wanted a bicycle. He wanted it bad. He hoped that his Daddy would buy him one. He told his Mother how badly he wanted it. Finally, his Mother told the boy, "Your father is waiting for you to ask him for the bicycle. He wants to give you one!"
How like this boy we are at times. God wants to help us: He's waiting for us to ask. It doesn't matter how big or small the worry is. Take it to the Lord in prayer. Prayer may be the best cure for a troubled heart.
Rev. John T. James, former pastor of Tatum Ridge Baptist Church is Sarasota, lives in Port Charlotte. He can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com.
