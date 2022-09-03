Romans 5:2-3
Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.
Romans 5:2-3
Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.
Can we ever really appreciate what we have gained by believing and accepting Christ as our Savior, thereby having peace with God?
We know that man on his own is dead spiritually and his time is very short in this world.
The human flesh looks around at what the world offers then works and slaves to obtain what is temporary not realizing that what is eternal is the reason we exist. Psalm 24:1 The earth is the LORD’S and the fullness thereof: the world and they that dwell therein.
All that we see, know, and live is through what God created.
When Adam sinned man was separated spiritually from God and had no access on his own to reach God.
God made a way through His Son Jesus Christ for those who would believe and receive the free gift of salvation, they are the elect, justified by faith, through Christ Jesus.
That means we have escaped the wrath of God that comes upon the sons of disobedience. The believer can rejoice every day knowing the love of God has rescued them from eternal separation from God and now has given them free access into the grace of God.
Being justified means you are in right standing with God. Your sin is no longer an issue with God. Psalm 103:12 As far as the east is from the west, So far hath He removed our transgressions from us.
God sees you through the blood of Jesus, He paid the debt we never could. Now by faith we enter into this grace wherein we stand. God’s grace is something you need every day of your life. Grace is God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense.
It is by the grace of God you woke up this morning. It is by the grace of God you are breathing. Everything you have or do that is right is by God’s grace.
It is easy to get caught up in daily life and forget the wonderful gift of grace. That is why Paul wrote in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 In everything give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
People often think they don’t know what God’s will is, here is one thing you can be very sure of, Give thanks to God in EVERYTHING!
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.