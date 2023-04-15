One of the things that we, who are of an older generation, tend to do is to reminisce on the past.
We constantly delight in the good ol’ days.
We harass the younger generation with our diatribes about how good it was before all the newfangled technology.
I think that we may have selective memories about how good, the good ol’ days really were.
The nation of Israel was remembering the good ol’ days as well. They rejoiced in God’s past deliverance and powerful hand of blessing in their nation.
However, God spoke to them through the prophet Isaiah not to dwell on the past, even the past blessings.
Isaiah 43:18,19 tells us: “Do not remember the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth; shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”
Of course they were to be thankful for what God has done in the past, but they were to anticipate the new thing God was about to do for them.
We can allow our past to get in the way of what God wants to do now. We can dwell on the good ol’ days of our church ministries where we witnessed God’s blessing. We can long for those days in such a way that we become stuck in the past.
Our God is the God of the past, present, and future. He desires to do new things in our personal lives and in the ministry of His churches.
We cannot recreate the good ol’ days but we can catch the flow of God’s new things. He still desires to grow His church, save people from theirs sins, and have us preach His gospel everywhere.
I believe that the Lord has some new things in store for us as believers. We can experience new depths of understanding of His Word, we can enjoy new delights in our walk with Him, and we can explore new avenues of ministry with Him.
Instead of being stuck in the good ol’ days, let’s explore God’s new things.
