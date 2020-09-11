"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here." 2 Corinthians 5:17
The other day I saw an old friend. I had not seen him since my childhood. I would not have recognized him in a million years. How we age as we grow older. The years really make a difference. A man wrote life story recently. He went through a "rough time"with drug and alcohol addiction, lost his wife, his home and his job. After many years, he is now sober, his business prospers, his wife and family have returned, and he is a Christian.
Time can be a great healer. Time heals all grief, and sickness and disease. Certainly we look for and pray for a change in our circumstances today. This change is our hope. Maybe in 50 years from now people will be talking about the 2020 global pandemic as a distant memory. The Bible has so much to say about the goodness of change and God's presence with us every step of the way. God says in Malachi 3:6, "For I am the Lord, I do not change." Therefore, you are not consumed, sons of Jacob."
God sees and knows all the changes taking place in our world today. He knows when our pandemic will end. 2 Corinthians 4:16 encourages us, "Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes on not what is seen, but what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
As believers, we can rejoice even in times of such change and uncertainty. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. Hebrews 13:8.
Rev. John T. James is a former Pastor, Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
