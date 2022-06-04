“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14:3, KJV.
Heaven either you believe in it or not. Matthew 17:1-4 tells us about the Transfiguration — when Jesus took Peter, James and John onto a high mountain, and Jesus was “transfigured,” which means his appearance changed radically.
“His face shone like the sun, and his clothes became white as the light.” Moses and Elijah appeared to them and talked to them; proof that there is a heaven.
One thing to look forward to is the hope that we will see and know our loved ones who have preceded us to heaven.
Will we be surprised to see some there whom we thought would not make it?
Or surprisingly, we may not see some people we thought would be there.
Just imagine what Biblical hero you might talk to. I look forward to conversing with Joshua, the second in command who took over after Moses’ death and led the Israelites into the Promised Land.
Some may ask, “What do you do to get into heaven?”
I once worked with a man who told me he kept a list of his sins and shortcomings on one side of a ledger and a list of his good deeds on the other. When he died, he believed that if his good deeds outweighed the bad, he would go to heaven!
This, of course, was faulty thinking, because we are not saved by our works, we are saved by our faith.” Ephesians 2:8 tells us, “For by grace have you been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves. It is the gift of God, not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
In John 1:51, Nathaniel says to Jesus, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God! You are the King of Israel!”
Because of his faith, Jesus answered Nathaniel and said, “Hereafter, you shall see heaven and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of Man.”
Heaven awaits us! May the vision of our eternal life in Christ and the hope of seeing our loved ones again strengthen our faith as we seek to do God’s will here on earth.
The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.
