Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction to our area. Along with the damage to our home I noticed something else that was affected.
The streetlight in front of our house was knocked out.
Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction to our area. Along with the damage to our home I noticed something else that was affected.
The streetlight in front of our house was knocked out.
I had taken for granted the ability to see at night. But now that the light is out, I have to be careful walking up my steps in the dark. It is dangerous to walk in the dark.
The prophet Isaiah in writing to the people of Israel warned his people not to look for light and understanding from the wizards and mediums of the day.
He calls them out in Isaiah 8:19,20 with these words: “And when they say to you, ‘Seek those who are mediums and wizards, who whisper and mutter,’ should not a people seek their God? Should they seek the dead on behalf of the living? To the law and to the testimony! If they do not speak according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.”
God’s people were looking to other sources for understanding what was happening to them. God told them that if anyone does not speak according to God’s Word it is because there is no light in them.
In our world today, many are looking for the source of truth, hope and understanding. Their search for salvation and meaning in life may take them to various religions, self-help gurus, and even mystic experiences.
Yet God’s Word is the only source of true light. 2 Peter 1:19 tells us: “And so we have the prophetic word confirmed, which you do well to heed as a light that shines in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts.”
If anyone speaks, and their claims are contrary to the Word of God, God says that their light is out.
I finally got around to sending the city a message about my streetlight. Hopefully, very soon I won’t have to worry about tripping up my steps. In the dangerous darkness of this world, trust the bright shining light of God’s Word.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.