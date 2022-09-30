And the brethren immediately sent away Paul and Silas by night unto Berea: who coming thither went into the synagogue of the Jews. These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.
Paul and Silas moved from one city to the next preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. They reasoned with them out of the scriptures, opening and alleging, that Christ must needs have suffered, and risen again from the dead, and that this Jesus, whom Paul preached, is Christ (Acts 17:2,3).
Everything Paul taught to both the Jews and Gentiles he did through scripture. When Paul went to Berea these people were different because they received the word with eagerness and welcomed the message concerning the attainment through Christ of eternal salvation in the kingdom of God (Acts 17:11 AMP).
The Bereans searched the scripture daily to find if what Paul was teaching was true. What a good example for us to follow. First, when we hear the word of God taught, we should be attentive and excited that God is opening our eyes and ears to some truth that we may not be aware of. God has much He wants to impart to His children and often what is being shared falls on deaf ears and unprepared hearts.
Next, and very important, the Bereans did not make a decision to believe or not to believe based on their own knowledge but searched the scriptures daily to find if what Paul was saying was true. We cannot sit in church and expect to be spoon-fed by the man of God. The pastor is there to impart the word as the Holy Spirit has revealed it to him, but God wants each of His children to search the scriptures, meditate on the word, and engraft it into our heart for wisdom and understanding. What the pastor knows he knows from studying the word and seeking God’s guidance.
The believer is responsible to do the same thing. God’s word is life and health to our flesh, it is truth and Spirit, and it is living and powerful. Being a Christian is not a passive role, we must be proactive or as it is written in 1 Peter 5:8 be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.