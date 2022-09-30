Judy Onofri

Judy Onofri

Acts 17:10-11

And the brethren immediately sent away Paul and Silas by night unto Berea: who coming thither went into the synagogue of the Jews. These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.

Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.

She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments