”The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me — to give unto them the oil of joy for mourning.”
— Isaiah 61:3
”The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me — to give unto them the oil of joy for mourning.”
— Isaiah 61:3
An Evangelist friend of mine used to stop to get gas and ask the station attendants, “Do you have any ‘oil of joy?’ They would answer in the negative. ‘No, sir. We never heard of that kind of oil!’”
The Bible is full of references to joy! Used over 50 times in the Bible, New Testament Editor, Colin Brown says, “The whole New Testament of God’s work in Christ is a message of joy.”
In many churches, worship is expressed through laughter, hymns of joy and cheerfulness. It’s certainly better to laugh and express gladness rather than worship with glum and gloom.
The gospel brings joy! Forgiveness of sins brings joy. Joy comes when we realize that God forgives and loves us. Joy comes to God when one sinner repents.
We experience joy when we suffer and realize that we suffered for Christ’s sake. ”You may also be glad with exceeding joy.” 1 Peter 4:13. Joy characterizes those who put their faith in Jesus.
People who repent of their sins find forgiveness and joy. Christians even find joy in times of trial, affliction, suffering and persecution. Joy also characterizes God’s great love for the sinner.
Joy is one of the attributes of the fruit of the Spirit. A Christian’s joy is deeper than the joys of the world.
”Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and even though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy.” 1 Peter 1:8
People are looking for joy in the wrong places — in worldly places. They are not finding real pleasure in the things of this world.
People spend time, money and energy on everything imaginable without finding relief from their burdens.
Psalms 16:11 tells us, ”In your presence, Lord, is fullness of joy and at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”
The balm we really need is found in Christ alone — the “oil of joy.”
The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.