The Rolling Stones is a rock and roll band that has amassed great popularity over the years.
One of the songs that was written by band member Keith Richards that became the band’s first No. 1 song in 1965 is called: “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction.” The chorus simply states: “I can't get no satisfaction, I can't get no satisfaction, cause I try, and I try, and I try, and I try, I can't get no, I can't get no.”
As I think of those words, it seems to me that this song would be a fitting theme song for the world.
People are searching everywhere for satisfaction. They strive to find fulfillment in their work and in their relationships. They madly pursue a lifestyle of fun and adventure. Fame, money, education, pleasure, and travel all promise that illusive treasure of satisfaction.
But no matter how hard they try, they will come up empty.
Why can’t we find satisfaction in the things of this world?
Simply put, we were made for more.
In the book of Ecclesiastes 3:11, we read: “He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, He has put eternity in their hearts…”
We were made to only be truly fulfilled with a relationship with God. We all have a God-shaped vacuum in our hearts.
The most repeated quote of Augustine is: “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You."
Perhaps this statement captures something that resonates deep within every one of us. Restlessness is that desire to be filled and fulfilled.
James tells us that every good gift is from above.
God has blessed us with so many good things. He has given us pleasure in the beauty of this world, the people around us, and the food at our table.
It is crucial for us to discover that these gifts are not meant to fulfill us. Only a personal relationship with God through our Lord Jesus Christ can fulfill us.
If you “can’t get no satisfaction,” turn to Jesus Christ.
