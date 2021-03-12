Hebrews 5: 7-9 — Who in the days of His flesh, when He had offered up prayers and supplications with strong crying and tears unto Him that was able to save Him from death, and was heard in that He feared: Though He were a Son, yet learned He obedience by the things which He suffered; And being made perfect He became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey Him.
It is impossible to appreciate how much Jesus suffered in the Garden of Gethsemane even though scripture paints a clear picture.
Jesus pleaded before God with strong crying and tears knowing that His Father was fully capable of saving Him from such a horrible death. Yet Jesus’ love and reverence for God, and for man, were so important Jesus willingly submitted and did the will of His Father.
In the flesh Jesus had every aspect of humanity in His body that we do, and was fully aware of the cruel torture than man would inflict upon Him. Yet, He humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross, Philippians 2:8.
Human nature causes us to fear death whether from old age, sickness or some mishap, but for the believer the hope of eternal salvation enters our heart when we are born again. This should free us from this bondage of fear as it is written in Hebrews 2:14, 15: “that though death He might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.”
If you believe the word of God is true, then you have nothing to fear and the end of this life is a gift to those who have faith in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Jesus often referred to death as sleep. That’s a comforting word because we know that when we are sleeping we are unaware of what is going on in life.
If we trust God and believe His word is true, we have nothing but joy to look forward to in the next life. Jesus was made perfect through what He suffered for each of us. We must not diminish that gift by being fearful of our physical life ending in this world. We can look forward with great joy to our eternal home and life that Jesus paid such an extreme price to give us.
There is one sobering aspect that we should be aware from this scripture verse. Jesus is the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey Him. If Jesus suffered to do the will of God, understand and know, you will suffer to be obedient to God in this lifetime. The price may seem difficult to our flesh, but it pales in comparison to what God has in store for those who love Him.
