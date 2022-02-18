One preacher decided in his ministry that from then on his sermons would center on the “cross.” He decided that the “cross” is the center of the Christian faith.
Robert J. Morgan, author of “Then Sings My Soul,” tells us that when the World Trade Center collapsed, following the terror of Sept. 11, 2001, the workers excavating the remains founds a cross-shaped beam standing up amid the ruin and debris. That cross-shaped beam became a makeshift place of worship.
Isn’t the cross the central message of the New Testament and of Christianity itself? Statues and pictures of Jesus hanging on the cross are found in many churches and houses of worship all over the world.
The Old Testament people had a practice of bringing animals to be sacrificed for their sins (at certain times of the week and year). When Jesus shed His blood on the cross, it was for everyone. So, instead of animal sacrifices, one man sacrificed his life for the sins of all, forever!
All we have to do is believe and accept this in our hearts. One man’s act made salvation available to the whole world. What does the cross of Christ mean?
It means that the price of sin has been paid. It means that all we need to do is confess our sins, accept forgiveness and believe. “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23.
Jesus’ death on the cross means that our sin died with Him. Our sins are taken away “as far as the east is from the west” (Psalms 103:12). It’s hard to believe they can be washed away, that they are gone! We worry so much about our past shortcomings and failings, but we are given God’s grace and forgiveness!
As Julia Johnson wrote in her hymn; “Marvelous grace of our living Lord, Grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt. Yonder on Calvary’s mount outpoured, There where the blood of the Lamp was spilt.”
Your debts are paid, your sin is forgiven, if you only believe. As Jesus gave His life on the cross, he opened the way to heaven. Keep the cross in the center of your life. The way of the cross leads home.
The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.