The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple. The statues of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the LORD is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the LORD are true and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they then gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb. Moreover, by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward.
God gave us His word so we would know Him and what His plan was for man. The word gives us guidelines to live a holy life for a holy God, and to give us wisdom to rely on for life’s problems. As another year comes to an end, we might feel relief it is over because there were so many difficulties in 2022.
Yet God was there every step of the way to help, comfort, and encourage those who know and trust their God.
The Psalmist in these scriptures communicates the wonderful truths about God’s law, statues, commandments and judgments. They give us the wisdom and direction we need to live life in a fallen world.
Psalm 119:105 says, ”Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.”
Every day we face the unknown in life’s situations, God wants to help by bringing scripture to our remembrance so we can avoid many of the pitfalls.
Psalm 19:11 tells us we should desire the instruction of the word of God more than the finest gold. The truth is knowing, understanding, and applying God’s word to our life is more valuable than all riches this world has to offer.
David wrote in Psalm 119:11: “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.”
The word of God warns us of what is and what is not acceptable to God so we might fulfill His purpose for each of us. Those who let His word take root into their heart will know what displeases God and help us avoid circumstances that are harmful. Finally, we are told there is great reward in keeping Gods word. By it we are blessed as we allow God’s wisdom to navigate us through this world.
Many people will make resolutions as they go into 2023. God would much rather you turn to Him and seek His guidance by being committed to studying His word and allowing the Holy Spirit to reveal God’s truths. Attempting to grow spiritually on our own we may make some progress but by being totally surrendered to God in Christ we have the opportunity of amazing growth that could make 2023 the best year ever.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.