Psalm 19:7-11

The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple. The statues of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the LORD is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the LORD are true and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they then gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb. Moreover, by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward.


Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.

