”For the Son of Man came to seek and save that which was lost.” Matthew 19:10
Sin had entered the world. Man’s hatred of God was confirmed by the death of his son on the cross of Calvary.
But the New Testament pictures God’s victory and atonement for sin through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The preaching of the apostles recorded in the book of Acts largely focused on repentance and forgiveness of sins.
Peter replied, ”Each of you must repent of your sins and turn to God, and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins” (Acts 2:38).
Becoming a Christian involves having one’s sins blotted out.
So that’s why the Christ child we celebrate came to die on the cross for our sins. How blessed we are, He took our sins on His own body.
Now, all we have to do is accept this and believe. Yet, so many people have still not accepted Jesus. To Saul, a persecutor of Christians, the preacher Ananias offered this invitation. ”And what are you waiting for? Arise, and be baptized and wash away your sins, calling on the name of the Lord” (Acts 22:16).
King David, who sorely disappointed God, repented and begged for God’s mercy. ”Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean; wash me and I shall be whiter than snow” (Psalms 51:7).
A new public service announcement I see on television during commercial breaks highlights the small word “us” in Jesus. “Jesus. He gets us.”
Jesus came to seek the lost. He went to where they were and developed relationships with them. He saved them and forgave them so they could live transformed lives. It is the will of God that sinners are saved.
John 3:17 tells us, ”For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world but to save the world through Him.”
The Parable of the Lost Sheep in Matthew 18:10-14 illustrates that God does not want even one person to be lost. Like the shepherd who leaves his 99 sheep to go and search for the one who has gone astray, God loves each and every one of us.
Rejoicing in His love, may we all seek and find God’s salvation.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
