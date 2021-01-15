Teachers say it, parents say it, coaches say it and even preachers have been known to say it: “I expect better things from you.”
This phrase is meant as a motivation for us to reach for a higher standard than those around us.
The author of the book of Hebrews was giving some harsh warnings to certain people among the recipients of the book who were bringing shame to the name of Christ.
In Heb. 6:6-8, we read about people who had turned away from God. Their lifestyle resembled a field that only produced thorns and thistles. Their behavior and style of living was described as being useless. But in verse 9 we read: “Dear friends, even though we are talking this way, we really don’t believe it applies to you. We are confident that you are meant for better things, things that come with salvation.”
I love that little phrase, “meant for better things.”
When we receive Christ as our Savior, we have a responsibility and privilege to follow the teachings of the Word of God. We should also bring in a bountiful crop of good works, and honorable behavior. The writer’s challenge also extends to maintaining a fervent love for God and a sincere care for other believers. We are meant for better things. These things are said to accompany our salvation.
The godly lifestyle we should live does not save us, but should be a natural outflow of genuine salvation. God forbid that we should live in such a way that when others see us or hear us, they wonder if we are really believers in Christ. It is sad when we turn our backs on God’s way and God’s Word. Our foul language, our immoral behavior, our violent temper and our careless addictions bring shame on the name of our Lord.
We have a calling to live better, to reach higher, to speak bolder and follow Christ closer. We are meant for better things.
Pastor Jim Stultz is with Peace River Baptist Church. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
