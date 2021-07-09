Isaiah 42:19: Who is more blind than my servant, or deaf as my messenger I sent? Who is blind as he that is perfect, and blind as the Lord’s servant?
When God calls us into His family, we often have many problems, issues and hang-ups. What we thought was acceptable to do or say, God may reveal is of the world and not of the Father.
As we grow, God can use us to minister to others yet amazingly, we can forget all the undesirable traits we had and may look through magnifying glasses at others. God is long suffering, merciful and loving, we must imitate God when we try to help people, otherwise, we will not glorify God and possibly hinder someone’s growth.
God’s servants are to be blind and deaf, that is, not judging others but allowing the Holy Spirit to speak through us in wisdom. Only God knows what will help each person who is in need. We must lean on and rely on Him to help us minister.
It is written in Colossians 4:6, “Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how to answer every man.”
It is easy to see the mistakes and flaws in others while looking at ourselves with rose-colored glasses. If God made a list of all the mistakes and ungodly words we have spoken in our life, we would be sitting for hours or days as the list was printed. We are not called to save or change anyone, but we are called to witness, and speak the truth in love to all those God directs us to.
In this verse there is an amazing statement that says, “Who is blind as he that is perfect?” We should strive for perfection, but we can only do that if we are willing to crucify our flesh and humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God. Always remembering where we were, and how far God has taken us in our walk with Him.
Much of what we see and hear should not be planted in our heart. Ask God to help you to see as Jesus sees so we also can be counted worthy as a servant of the Lord.
