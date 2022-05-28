His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.
— Matthew 25:23
Jesus shared many parables about the importance of being faithful in this life, God gave each person gifts to be used for His kingdom.
In the parable of the talents each person received five, two, or one talent according to their ability.
Have you ever considered what God has blessed you with in this life spiritually, physically and mentally?
God looks for a return on His blessings because the Kingdom of God never decreases, it only increases.
When you wake up each day it is easy to make what you want to do a priority and those things that need to be done such as work, taking care of the family, etc.
Yet, how often do we neglect God and what His will is for us that day?
He is not asking us to ignore our earthly duties but much of what we think is important He permits us to do even though it is not His perfect will.
We are called to be a servant just as Jesus came to serve.
We must be sensitive to God’s will and the leading of the Holy Spirit each day or we may miss the opportunity of blessing others or ministering to the lost.
In the parable of the talents, those who came before the master with an increase were praised and given authority over many things, which relate to the next life.
Surprisingly, one of the biggest snares can be prosperity.
We live in a land of opportunity and wealth and when we work hard, we can prosper. We can easily get caught up in what we call our blessings in this world, but they become a snare if they keep us from serving God.
In Matthew 25:30 Jesus said And cast ye the unprofitable servant into outer darkness: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.
This servant did nothing with what God had blessed him with.
The first church sold all their possessions because spreading the gospel was their first priority and they believed by sharing all they owned it would help the brethren.
This unwittingly prepared the people for the persecution that would come, allowing them to scatter to other regions.
God commanded us to be a light and preach the gospel wherever we go.
Ask God for guidance to do His will and check yourself to see if you are tied down to this world or is your first priority serving the Kingdom of God.
Every believer should desire to hear our Lord say, “Well done good and faithful servant.”
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.